Maxx Baer

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Music

Download Maxx Baer's "Breathe" Remix EP

If you read DAD regularly, Maxx Baer is a name you should know by now. The UK producer wow'd us with his "re-thinks" for Mr. Carmack, Flume & Chet Fak

jakel4437 days ago
maxx baer carry me re think
Music

Bombay Bicycle Club - "Carry Me (Maxx Baer Re-Think)"

Maxx Baer is all wins; after re-thinking Flume & Chet Faker and Mr. Carmack, the UK trapstar has a way with making tunes that tow the line between super bright and super groovy. This re-think of "Carry Me" from Bombay Bicycle Club fits that description perfectly, giving us a space-y track will have your head nodding and your feels feeling. Or something. Whatever you kids say. Just hit play and get transported. Don't mind me. And be on the lookout for Baer's Breathe EP, which is out on March 24.

khrisd4519 days ago
rock dem maxx baer rethink
Music

Mr. Carmack - "Rock Dem (Maxx Baer Rethink)"

Can't get enough of Maxx Baer? Neither can we. Soon after his turn on the U.K. Meets U.S. EP that we put out with TrapDoor, he's back rethinking some Mr. Carmack freshness into a buzzing trap beast. "Rock Dem" (like much of Mr. Carmack's material) was fire on its own, but with the way Baer took it, he brightened up the highs, fattened up the lows, and kept thinks all kinds of hypnotic everywhere else. TrapDoor put this one out for free, and we're glad to let you guys know what time it with it.

khrisd4529 days ago
trapdoor dad uk meets us
Music

Download the Do Androids Dance x TrapDoor "U.K. Meets U.S." EP

At DAD, we've prided ourselves on covering as much of the electronic music scene as we mess with, which is a lot. From footwork to fidget house, we've

khrisd4538 days ago
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Music

Flume & Chet Faker - "Drop The Game (Maxx Baer Re-think)"

If you think trap is restricted to the ravey rap style combos currently dominating dancefloors worldwide, you'd be sorely mistaken. Though trap has ex

jakel4575 days ago
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