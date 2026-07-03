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Latest Stories
Style
MAXIME’s Spring/Summer 2024 Line Is Whimsical Yet Understated
Exploring the story of a poet finding solace and a boundless wellspring of inspiration.
Sanj Patel1110 days ago
Style
MAXIME’s Latest Capsule Looks To ‘The Beauty Of Imperfection’
As with the brand’s previous instalments—such as THE ESCAPE capsule, which made its debut during Pitti Uomo last year—the latest “edition” from MAXIME continues
Sanj Patel1272 days ago