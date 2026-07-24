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Style
Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 Sets 68-Show Calendar
The women’s ready-to-wear provisional calendar has now been shared, and it's looking like it's going to be a stacked week for fashion fans.
Will Lavin29 minutes ago