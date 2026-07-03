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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Watch Max Wonders' Video for "Grow Up"
Max Wonders shares his new video for "Grow Up."
edwinortiz3545 days ago
Music
Premiere: Max Wonders Drops "Grow Up," the First Single Off of His Upcoming Album 'Hues to Blame'
Produced by Daniel Hex.
Lauren Nostro3813 days ago
Music
Premiere: Listen to Max Wonders' "Party In The Hills"
Produced by Sowle.
Lauren Nostro3960 days ago