Complex's best music of the week includes songs from Joey Badass, Latto, Steve Lacy, Sheff G, DJ Premier, Coir Leray, 2KBaby, Maxo Kream, and more.Jessica Mckinney
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Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.Eric Skelton
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine, Denzel Curry, YNW Melly, Lil Uzi Vert, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
Maxo Kream has returned with a new single called “Local Joker.” He discusses putting on for Houston, dealing with loss, and making a new album.Andre Gee