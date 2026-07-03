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Sports
We Interviewed MLS Star Maurice Edu While He Kicked Our Ass in FIFA 15 (Video)
The Philadelphia Union midfielder talks about FIFA 15, Philly fans, and being an MLS All-Star.
Luis Paez-Pumar4317 days ago