We spoke to legendary artist about hits latest collab with Mattel Creations, which you can shop now exclusively on Complex.Mike DeStefano
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JJ Abrams and Mattel Creations got together to bring the iconic mascot from Abrams' Bad Robot production company to life. This is how they got it done.Khal