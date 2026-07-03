The Toronto Maple Leafs superstar opens up about wanting hockey to evolve, being the NHL's fit king, his close friendship with Bieber, and his future in music.Alex Nino Gheciu
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Here are the richest players in the NHL, ranked by their 2021-2022 salaries. As arenas slowly start to refill with fans, star players continue to make bank.Laura Grande
To celebrate JB’s birthday day and show off what a good Canadian boy he really is, we’re looking back at 11 of his most memorable hockey moments so far.Coleman Molnar
Now that the NHL has loosened the reins on their game-day dress code, players have been getting some relaxed-as-hell fits off.Laura Grande