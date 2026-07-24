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Pop Culture
Tim Robbins Lost 25 Pounds By Consuming Only Lemon Juice, Cayenne Pepper, and Maple Syrup
The 'Silo' star said he went 14 days without solid food and felt "amazing" by the end of the process.
Jaelani Turner-Williams39 minutes ago