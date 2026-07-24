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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 25: Tim Robbins attends the "Silo" Apple TV press line during 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 25, 2026 in San Diego, California.
Pop Culture

Tim Robbins Lost 25 Pounds By Consuming Only Lemon Juice, Cayenne Pepper, and Maple Syrup

The 'Silo' star said he went 14 days without solid food and felt "amazing" by the end of the process.

Jaelani Turner-Williams39 minutes ago

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