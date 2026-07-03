Mash Up

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Indie.Arie and Yung Miami are pictured. Indie, left, wears a colorful headwrap and a white top. Miami, right, wears a pink and orange dress.
Music

Yung Miami Responds to "Spend Dat" Being Remixed With Indie.Arie Song After Singer Criticized Her

Indie.Arie recently co-signed criticism of the track that suggested it should be boycotted.

Joe Price16 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black leather vest with colorful text, holding a microphone, and gesturing with his hand.
Music

Drake’s “Shabang” Gets Mashed Up With “Hickory Dickory Dock” and It’s Kind of Fire

Drizzy recently released three albums at once: 'Iceman,' 'Maid of Honour,' and 'Habibti.'

tara mahadevan54 days ago
Nicki Minaj in an elaborate outfit on the left; Donald Trump in golf attire on the right.
Music

Nicki Minaj on Trump Using "Beez in the Trap" on TikTok: 'IDK What Timeline We're on Right Now'

"Barbz, idk which one of you uploaded this to the White House TikTok," Nicki said.

Trace William Cowen255 days ago
Tyler, the Creator wearing a green and white outfit and cap, stands beside DJ Drama in a black hoodie and sunglasses.
Music

Tyler, the Creator Says Lloyd Banks Was His ‘Fav From G-Unit’ After Hearing ”Hot Wind Blows" Mashup

Tyler, The Creator praised Lloyd Banks after the release of a mashup of Tyler's "Hot Wind Blows" and Banks' "I'm Still Fly."

Mark Elibert339 days ago
Toasty Digital 'Instrumentals From My Mama's Christmas Party'
Music

Toasty Digital Shares Christmas Mashup Project That Samples Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Ice Spice, and More

The project, titled 'Instrumentals From My Mama's Christmas Party,' includes nearly a dozen selections sampling Drake, Pusha-T, Cardi B, and more.

Joshua Espinoza1330 days ago
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The cover art for a new mashup project is pictured
Music

New ‘Blonda’ Mashup Mixtape by Toasty Digital Fuses Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’ and Kanye’s ‘Donda’

Kanye West's 'Donda' meets Frank's 'Blonde' in the latest full-length mashup experience from Toasty Digital, who previously gave us 'Diet Yeezus' and more.

Trace William Cowen1625 days ago
yeez
Music

Stream ‘Diet Yeezus’ Mashup Project Reimagining Kanye West’s Classic 2013 Album

Toasty Digital, the gifted mashup artist behind 'Good Kid Twisted Fantasy,' is back with another 'Ye experience—and also has plans for some 'Donda' reworkings.

Trace William Cowen1801 days ago
Kendrick Lamar
Music

Stream ‘Good Kid Twisted Fantasy’ Project That Mashes Up Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West

A new project from DJ Toasty Digital, appropriately titled 'Good Kid Twisted Fantasy,' mashes together some of Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West's best songs.

Jordan Rose1969 days ago
Elmo
Pop Culture

Elmo Visits Westeros in New ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Sesame Street’ Crossover

'Sesame Street' is no stranger to parodies of movies and TV shows, even if the children watching may have no idea what it's all about.

Joe Price2648 days ago
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Ariana Grande in NYC
Music

"7 Rings" Mashup Blends Ariana Grande With Soulja Boy, 2 Chainz, and Princess Nokia

Between biting Soulja Boy's flow, Princess Nokia's lyrics, and 2 Chainz's pink trap house, Ariana Grande’s new video for “7 Rings” has been divisive.

tara mahadevan2733 days ago
sheck wes
Music

Someone Mashed Up Sheck Wes' "Mo Bamba" With "Let It Go" From 'Frozen'

Walt Disney would have loved 'MUDBOY,' so this mashup of "Mo Bamba" and "Let It Go" makes all the sense.

Trace William Cowen2781 days ago

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