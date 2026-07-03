Marz Leon

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Music

Listen to Marz Leon's "Levitation"

Zone out to Marz Leon's atmospheric new song.

Justin Davis4267 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Stream Marz Leon's "Loner" EP

A smooth seven track project from the up and coming artist.

Lauren Nostro4364 days ago
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Music

Marz Leon - "L O N E R"

Bass heavy pop music in 2014 is a case of extremes. It's either turning up to death, or Porter Robinson is charming the pants off the blogosphere with

marcuskdowling4409 days ago

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