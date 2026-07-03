“If I can share my story and it helps one or two people, then I’ll happy.”Jude Yawson
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The Grammy-winning Toronto artist wears adidas's new sustainable Stan Smith and tells us how working with Kanye West shaped his new project 'God's Algorithm.'Alex Nino Gheciu
Leon talks about his post-COVID pivot and partnering with LG for new collection with George Sully, Hayley Elsaesser, and Beurd Clothing.Rick Mele
In Canada’s music landscape, black executives and owners can be hard to come across.Sumiko Wilson