We caught up with the Vegas Golden Knights teammates to talk about the interrupted hockey season, their fave hockey films, and their new iPhone ad.Alex Narvaez
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Before his tragic passing, Nipsey Hussle surrounded himself with a group of talented rappers in his All Money In team. Now, they're continuing his music legacy.Rob Kenner
Actor John Stamos was among those who blasted Omar Navarro after he complained about the film's openly gay character Artie, played by John McCrea.Joshua Espinoza
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