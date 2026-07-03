Here’s What Would Have Happened in Rihanna’s Scrapped Scene With a Puppet in Adam Driver-Starring ‘Annette’
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Director Leos Carax said that screenwriters Ron Mael and Russell Mael had a small role for Rihanna in which “she was supposed to play Rihanna.”Brenton Blanchet
From Robert Eggers' newest film 'The Northman' to the next Sony Pictures Spiderman spinoff 'Morbius,' these are the best new movies in theaters for April 2022.Andy Herrera
Pop Culture
What to Watch This Week: 'The Adam Project,' 'Bust Down,' Zoë Kravitz Hosting 'SNL' & More
Our picks for the best new movies & shows for March 11-13. From Netflix's 'The Adam Project,' to Peacock's 'Bust Down,' Zoë Kravitz on 'SNL' and more.Karla Rodriguez