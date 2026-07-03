Marion Cotillard

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Pop Culture

Key Plot Points Are Revealed in the Final 'Assassin's Creed' Trailer

Watch Michael Fassbender in the final 'Assassin's Creed' trailer which reveals key plot points.

Daniel Barna3507 days ago
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Pop Culture

Marion Cotillard Responds to Rumors of Brad Pitt Affair in Wake of Angelina Jolie Divorce

Marion Cotillard isn't down for all the rumors surrounding Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce.

Trace William Cowen3586 days ago
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Pop Culture

Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard's 'Allied' Trailer Mysteriously Released on Same Day as Angelina Jolie Split

Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard's 'Allied' trailer has impeccable timing, coming the same day as his split from Angelina Jolie.

Trace William Cowen3588 days ago
Pop Culture

Michael Fassbender Hadn't Played 'Assassin's Creed' Before Signing Onto 'Assassin's Creed' Movie

Michael Fassbender didn't play 'Assassin's Creed' before being cast in 'Assasin's Creed.'

erich4chi3856 days ago
Pop Culture

Whoa, the 'Macbeth' Movie Trailer Is Actually Pretty Lit

Starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard.

ianservantes4062 days ago
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Pop Culture

Marion Cotillard Joins Michael Fassbender in "Assassin's Creed" Movie

Cotillard reteams with the director and co-star of her upcoming "MacBeth."

BrianFormo4172 days ago
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Pop Culture

TIFF Review: Only Mila Kunis' Bad Brooklyn Accent Saves "Blood Ties" From Complete Dismissal

Bullets, miscasting, and crime movie cliches are only some of this film's problems.

MattBarone4698 days ago
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Pop Culture

Marion Cotillard Stuns At "The Dark Knight Rises" London Premiere

The French actress looking her best.

Paul Cantor5111 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises" Is Hugely Ambitious, Flawed, And Altogether Stunning

The blockbuster filmmaker's dark, cerebral, and thrillingly epic Batman trilogy comes to a ferocious conclusion.

MattBarone5111 days ago
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Pop Culture

Christopher Nolan Would Probably Move Mountains For Marion Cotillard If He Could

But he can't, so he settled for film scheduling.

Tanya Ghahremani5115 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: "Contagion" Is Unavoidably Scary, But Also Frustratingly Uneven

An overcrowded cast and an emotional disconnect spoil director Steven Soderbergh's otherwise well-made thriller.

MattBarone5426 days ago
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Pop Culture

Marion Cotillard And Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s “The Dark Knight Rises” Roles Revealed

Warner Bros. finally confirms the <em>Inception</em> co-stars' characters in the next Batman flick.

Jason Serafino5569 days ago
Pop Culture

Trailer Park: “Midnight in Paris” (Directed By Woody Allen & Starring Owen Wilson)

Hold off your skepticism. This collabo between two unexpected comedy heads just might actually work.

Jaeki Cho5590 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Gary Oldman Talks Villains For "The Dark Knight Rises"

Commissioner Gordon is dropping some Bat-clues about the main villain's identity.

Complex5610 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Anne Hathaway Confirms She's Catwoman

The actress sheds some light on Selina Kyle's presence in next year's "The Dark Knight Rises."

Complex5618 days ago
Pop Culture

Marion Cotillard To Join "The Dark Knight Rises"?

Who could the "Inception" co-star play in the third part of Christopher Nolan's acclaimed franchise?

Complex5633 days ago

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