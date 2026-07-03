Mario Bakalova

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Latest Stories

Pete Davidson is seen in a new movie trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the New 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Trailer f/ Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, and More

Heard throughout the latest look at director Halina Reijn’s acclaimed A24 horror entry is a new original song from Charli XCX titled “Hot Girl.”

Trace William Cowen1467 days ago
Maria Bakalova attends Armani Beauty Celebrates Tessa Thompson.
Pop Culture

'Borat' Standout Maria Bakalova to Star in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' director James Gunn confirmed Maria Bakalova, the breakout star of 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,' has joined the cast.

Jose Martinez1503 days ago
The cast of a new A24 film is pictured in a still
Pop Culture

A24 Shares Trailer for ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Starring Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, and More

 The acclaimed A24 slasher is directed by Halina Reijn from a screenplay by Sarah DeLappe and based on a story by Kristen Roupenian. See it this August.

Trace William Cowen1544 days ago
sacha baron cohen
Pop Culture

Watch Sacha Baron Cohen and Ben Affleck Hash Out Why ‘Borat’ Team Feared Giuliani Scene Could Get ‘Even More Ugly’

Much has been said about the 'Borat' sequel's infamous Rudy Giuliani scene, and now Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed how it almost all came apart.

Joe Price2003 days ago
maria bakalova
Pop Culture

Maria Bakalova Says She’s Spoken to ‘Borat 2’ Babysitter Whose Small Payday Led to Successful GoFundMe Campaign

For many, Maria Bakalova was the breakout star of Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat' sequel, and her scenes with babysitter Jeanise Jones were a big highlight.

Joe Price2021 days ago
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