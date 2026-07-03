Latest Stories
Watch the New 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Trailer f/ Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, and More
Heard throughout the latest look at director Halina Reijn’s acclaimed A24 horror entry is a new original song from Charli XCX titled “Hot Girl.”
'Borat' Standout Maria Bakalova to Star in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' director James Gunn confirmed Maria Bakalova, the breakout star of 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,' has joined the cast.
A24 Shares Trailer for ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Starring Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, and More
The acclaimed A24 slasher is directed by Halina Reijn from a screenplay by Sarah DeLappe and based on a story by Kristen Roupenian. See it this August.
Watch Sacha Baron Cohen and Ben Affleck Hash Out Why ‘Borat’ Team Feared Giuliani Scene Could Get ‘Even More Ugly’
Much has been said about the 'Borat' sequel's infamous Rudy Giuliani scene, and now Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed how it almost all came apart.
Maria Bakalova Says She’s Spoken to ‘Borat 2’ Babysitter Whose Small Payday Led to Successful GoFundMe Campaign
For many, Maria Bakalova was the breakout star of Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat' sequel, and her scenes with babysitter Jeanise Jones were a big highlight.