Social media has been reacting to Jack Harlow’s R&B pivot by editing him onto iconic '90s covers.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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Thirty years after emerging with The Fugees, Lauryn Hill remains one of music's most iconic figures. With her recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination, now is the perfect time to rank her best songs.Victoria L. Johnson
Music
Che Pope Reflects on His Learnings From Dr. Dre and Diddy, the Future of Rap, and the ‘Yeezus’ and ‘Utopia’ Comparisons
Che Pope, veteran music industry executive, producer, and A&R, discusses his illustrious career and the key to longevity in rap.Jordan Rose
Fugees fans are taking to social media to call out Pras Michel, who recently took the stand in his federal conspiracy trial and said he spoke with the FBI.Brad Callas