Marcus Beatz

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Silencer - First Treatment
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Grime Super-Producer Silencer Shares New 17-Track Project ‘First Treatment’ f/ Jme, Griminal, D Double E & More

Even when things go a little quiet, or perhaps especially when the rest of the scene goes quiet, Silencer has always been grime's North Star.

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Azyrah (credit: Zoe Akuoko)
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Premiere: Azryah Shares Absorbing Visuals For Mind-Expanding New Single "Euphoria" Featuring Pep

A tale of longing for someone you know you shouldn't really give a second thought to.

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