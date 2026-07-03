Marc Webb

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Music

Zayn Is an Action Star in His New Video for "Dusk Till Dawn" f/ Sia

Zayn's new video boasts an appearance from 'Girls' star Jemima Kirke.

Trace William Cowen3235 days ago
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Pop Culture

Marc Webb is Interested in Featuring Kraven as the Villain in "The Amazing Spider-Man 3"

Director Marc Webb is interested in bringing Kraven the Hunter to the big screen as the villain in “The Amazing Spider-Man 3.”

Jason Serafino4456 days ago
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Pop Culture

Marc Webb Will Not Direct "The Amazing Spider-Man 4"

The Webb stops spinning here.

holahavito4505 days ago
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Pop Culture

Director Marc Webb Is Returning For "The Amazing Spider-Man 3"

Plus, expect to see at least one new Spider-Man movie per year for the foreseeable future.

Jason Serafino4525 days ago
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Pop Culture

Electro Rises In New "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" Trailer

"You wanted to be the hero, now you gotta pay the price."

holahavito4526 days ago
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Pop Culture

Director Marc Webb Reveals B.J. Novak's Role In "The Amazing Spider-Man 2"

He'll be playing a villain familiar to longtime fans.

Jason Serafino4547 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sony Is Eyeing Three Candidates For The Role Of Harry Osborn In "The Amazing Spider-Man 2"

Find out who might take over the James Franco throne.

Jason Serafino4992 days ago
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Pop Culture

Marc Webb's Contract With Fox Might Not Allow Him To Direct "The Amazing Spider-Man 2"

The search for a new director could be imminent.

Jason Serafino5111 days ago
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Pop Culture

"The Amazing Spider-Man" Trilogy Confirmed After Early Box Office Success

Where do you want to see the franchise go from here?

Jason Serafino5125 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: "The Amazing Spider-Man" Is A Hearty Coming-Of-Age Film Masked As A Typical Blockbuster

Director Marc Webb's humanistic take on the web-slinging hero keeps the gratuitous superhero reboot from feeling stale.

Tara Aquino5127 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Watch A 4-Minute Preview Of “The Amazing Spider-Man”

Swinging into theaters on July 3.

Jason Serafino5176 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: The Lizard Gets Revealed In This New “Amazing Spider-Man” Featurette

One of Spidey's more complex baddies finally hits the big screen.

Jason Serafino5179 days ago

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