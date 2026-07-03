Mak & Pasteman

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We can't front; this is a pretty strong selection of remixes we have for you this week. And the best part is it's not a bunch of huge names, but a group of solid workers who are out here killing it, consistently. Everything from r&b and hip-hop bootlegs to some serious house reworks that should be available very soon. Take your pick.
khrisd

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Mak & Pasteman - "Stagger"

In LA the sound is being called "Night Bass," but do not be mistaken; bass-heavy house music was not born there. The UK has been pushing out these ph

jakel4376 days ago
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Breach - "Jack (Mak & Pasteman Remix)"

No doubt one of the best releases of 2013, Breach’s upcoming dirtybird release, “Jack” has had dancefloors roaring for the last two months. If s

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