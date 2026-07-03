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Latest Stories
Music
The Best Canadian Albums Of 2015
2015 was a banner year for Canadian music.
Aaron Zorgel3873 days ago
Music
The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face" Video Is Eerily Similar To an Unreleased Majical Cloudz's Video
This video from the Weeknd's seems eerily familiar.
jessielmorris3981 days ago