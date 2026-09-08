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Latest Stories
Music
Will Ferrell's Son Magnus Releases New EP 'Groove Therapy' — and It's Really Good
The 22-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer dishes out some 'Groove Therapy' with his latest release.
Will Lavin28 minutes ago