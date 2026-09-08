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Music
Lil Wayne Says Anita Baker is His 'First Choice' Singer for His Wedding to Madi Cannon
The 44-year-old rapper also named two more candidates to perform at his wedding to 23-year-old Madi Cannon.
Alex Ocho1 hour ago