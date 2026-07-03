Madelyn Cline

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Latest Stories

Madelyn Cline attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

‘Outer Banks’ Star Madelyn Cline Reportedly Dating TikToker Henry Smith

Smith was voted the sexiest TikTok star alive in 2025.

Holly Riordan93 days ago
A woman in a brown jacket and a man in a racing jacket and cap are smiling and holding drinks at an outdoor event.
Life

Video Shows ‘Outer Banks’ Director Grab PA, Madelyn Cline Steps In

Video shows ‘Outer Banks’ director Jonas Pate grabbing a female PA after she walked in front of a camera as Madelyn Cline steps in.

Helen Storms161 days ago
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline Are Reportedly Dating a Month After Chase Sui Wonders Split

A source says Davidson and Cline were recently spotted together and "kept things casual."

Alex Ocho1028 days ago

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