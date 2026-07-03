Latest Stories
Kraft Heinz Just Filed for a Corporate Divorce and the Internet Has Thoughts
Kraft Heinz is splitting into two companies — and fans are cracking jokes online about who gets custody of the Lunchables.
Panera Fires Employee Who Filmed Viral TikTok Revealing Its Mac and Cheese Secrets
A former Panera Bread employee is looking for another job after filming a TikTok video "exposing" how the restaurant makes its food.
UConn Mac and Cheese Kid Arrested After Fighting With Cops at Rehab Center
Luke Gatti, who achieved viral fame in 2015 with a drunken UConn outburst over mac and cheese, was arrested again in Florida.
Story Behind the Viral Video: Mac & Cheese Kid
We got the chance to chat with Dave Robinson from the viral mac and cheese video, and found out what really went down in that UConn cafeteria.