Arick Fudali of The Bloom Firm shares the ups and downs of litigation against the megastar.Shawn Setaro
Featured
Attorneys for 'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have suggested the fatal prop gun accident on set might have been the result of “sabotage.”Joe Price
Music
Dame Dash Open to Ending Jay-Z Feud After Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Shout-Out: ‘Let’s Get the Lawyers Out of It'
After Jay-Z gave a heartfelt shout-out to his Roc-A-Fella co-founder during his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction speech, Dame Dash said it meant a lot.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
The search for Brian Laundrie has dominated headlines as of late, with a potential break coming this week after the discovery of human remains.Trace William Cowen