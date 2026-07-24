Luxury Beauty

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A woman with a pen sits at a desk with makeup, notebooks, and a coffee cup, appearing thoughtful.
Style

Louis Vuitton Revolutionizes Beauty With LV Crayon Monogram-Form Liner

LV Beauty Creative Director Pat McGrath leads the campaign for the new creative tool from La Beauté Louis Vuitton.

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 hours ago

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