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Download Dirty South Joe & Flufftronix's "Luvstep V"
These Luvstep mixes get more adventurous and extravagant. In the fifth installment, out now, Dirty South Joe and Flufftronix stretch this one out ove
Flufftronix - "Feel the Love"
Valentine's Day was a busy one for the EDM world, with a slew of projects dropping. One of the day's finest was the fourth installment of Dirty South Joe and Flufftronix's Luvstep mix series, which featured some of the most silky smooth bedroom dubstep jams out there, including Flufftronix's cover of Rudimental's "Feel the Love," which was actually a surprise hit. It debuted at #1 on the UK singles chart in June of 2012, and gave Asylum Records its first #1 single in their 41 years of operation.
The Best Mixes of the Week
Long weekend? You've still got one more day to rock out before work/school. Soundtrack your three-day weekend with Hostage, Kahn, Solidisco, and Doorly.
Download "Luvstep IV: A New Hope"
Hopefully you caught the trailer the other day, and got involved with the live-stream last night. The Luvstep crew (Dirty South Joe and Flufftronix) h