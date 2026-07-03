Luminox

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Super massive edition of the Best Mixes of the Week. Not sure if its a Halloween ting, but some fine mixes hit over this week. Varying styles, too; bit of grime, drum & bass, trap, bass, disco, and much more are featured. Proper selections and styles featured on this week's batch, trust we.
khrisd
Let's waste no time with this week's batch of remixes; heavyweight sounds from Tiesto, Heroes x Villains, Brookers Brothers, Machinedrum, Louis La Roche, and plenty more await you!
khrisd

Latest Stories

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Music

Luminox - "Dynamite"

Phoenix resident Luminox has been on a serious bring for the past couple of years, truly setting himself apart in the trap scene with a constant flow

nappy4515 days ago
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Music

Tiesto's Musical Freedom to Release "Trap Remix" EP

In a random move that will possibly bring rage and hatred to those who look for Tiesto's Musical Freedom imprint as somewhere that trap wouldn't resid

khrisd4749 days ago
luminox bw
Music

Luminox's Backpack Was Stolen at Paradiso, Offers a Reward

Earlier this year, DJs like Avicii and Eats Everything both suffered having their equipment stolen. USB drives and laptops might seem like small potatoes, but they get money with these things, so losing them fucks up their show money. Sadly, Luminox is reporting via Facebook that his backpack was stolen over the weekend at Paradiso...

khrisd4765 days ago

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