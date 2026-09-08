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Life
Masked Shirtless Protester Becomes Brazil's Internet Crush at Lula Rally
A demonstrator who climbed a bus stop in São Paulo with a Palestinian flag and Lula banners is going viral.
Alex Ocho36 minutes ago