Lucki Eck$

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Music

Stream Lucki Eck$' Hazy New Project 'Son of Sam'

More hazy rhymes from the Chicago rapper.

Chris Mench3769 days ago
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Music

Stream Lucki Eck$' 'Free Wave' EP

Free waves.

Eric Diep3925 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch Lucki Eck$' "FREEWAVE 3 & 4" Video

From his upcoming 'FREEWAVE' EP.

Sal Maicki3950 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch Lucki Eck$'s Video for "Lowlife"

Off of his latest project, 'X.'

Lauren Nostro4041 days ago
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Music

Listen To Lucki Eck$ New Max B Dedicated Single "Lowlife"

Lucki Eck$ releases a single dedicated to Max B on his birthday, listen to "Lowlife."

James Elliott4075 days ago
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Music

Listen to Lucki Eck$' "What I Wanna"

Produced by Boathouse.

Zach Frydenlund4112 days ago
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Music

Watch Lucki Eck$' "None Other" Video

Trippy Chicago up-and-comer Lucki Eck$ shares a video for new song, "None Other."

Meaghan Garvey4206 days ago
Music

Listen to Lucki Eck$' "Stevie Wonder" f/ Chance the Rapper

Chicago's Lucki Eck$, Chance the Rapper, Young Chop, and Plu2o Nash form like Voltron for the wavy "Stevie Wonder."

Meaghan Garvey4233 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch Lucki Eck$'s "Finesse" Video

Off Lucki's latest mixtape "Body High."

edwinortiz4245 days ago
Music

Here's a Behind the Scenes Look at Lucki Eck$'s "Finesse" Video

The full video will drop exclusively on Complex TV.

edwinortiz4246 days ago
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Music

Listen to Lucki Eck$ "FOLLADOLLA"

Coming off of his "Body High" mixtape release, Lucki Eck$ lets loose a cut that didn't make the final tracklisting.

Justin Block4291 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch Lucki Eck$'s "Hidden Place" Video

Visuals for his record off "Body High."

edwinortiz4328 days ago

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