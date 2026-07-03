Superbad to Get Out, these are the films that defined modern cinema—prepare to debate our picks.Marc Griffin
Featured
Looking for the best movies on Peacock? From action-packed blockbusters to heartwarming classics, we've rounded up the top picks you can't miss. Explore these must-watch films now streaming on Peacock.Brighid Tully
You were thinking it, but we said it: Is that Desiigner or Iman Shumpert? These sports figures and celebs are dead ringers for each other.Zion Olojede
Sports
Knicks Championship Parade: What Went Down During Celebration of Team's First Title in 53 Years
In a perfect world, there would be a Knicks parade in every city.Trace William Cowen