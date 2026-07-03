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Just in case you didn't know, Jakes has been a bad man for a while now. Many of you know him as the leader of the H.E.N.C.H crew, which is a label and a night that features some of the finest in the dubstep sound. Not just a home to his own material, he's released material from Komonazmuk, Eddie K, Lost, MRK1, and many others in the scene. Over the years he's consistently kept it pushing, and while his name might not be in the bright lights, real heads know.
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