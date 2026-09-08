LongBeachGriffy

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LongBeachGriffy with glasses and a cap is speaking in a room with a walker in the background.
Pop Culture

Comedian LongBeachGriffy Gives Update After He Broke His Face Jumping Off an RV While on Mushrooms

The online comedian, real name Anthony Griffin, is giving fans new details on his recovery from his horrific injuries.

Alex Ocho21 minutes ago

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