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Latest Stories
Life
Fire Tears Through Tower-Block Near Canary Wharf With Similar Cladding To Grenfell Tower
The fire broke out just days before the cladding had been scheduled to be removed, although Ballymore insist the cladding “played no part” in the fire.
James Keith1895 days ago