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Latest Stories

Haven After Christmas Sale 2018
Style

The Best After Christmas Style Deals of 2018

Some of the best sales happen starting December 26. From SSENSE to Mr Porter, these are the best after Christmas sales and deals.

Mike DeStefano2763 days ago
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Style

This New Footwear Brand Needs to Be on Your Radar After a Dope Spring/Summer 2015 Collection

Number 288 releases its second footwear collection with a focus on classic silhouettes and avant garde details.

Cameron Wolf4147 days ago
Style

AIEZEN's F/W 2014 Collection of High-End Basics Lands Exclusively at LN-CC

London-based boutique LN-CC announces the exclusive worldwide launch of AIEZEN's Fall/Winter 2014 collection.

Joshua Espinoza4339 days ago
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Gear Up this Fall With the Top Designer Names Over at LN-CC

Luxury boutique LN-CC released a lookbook displaying some of the best high-fashion pieces it'll be carrying this fall/winter 2014.

Gregory Babcock4376 days ago
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Style

LN-CC's Sale Lets You to Dive in to Style Risks Without Completely Breaking the Bank

LN-CC has a buttload of items for sale at 30 percent off so you can now floss in those style risk items you've been dying to try.

Teofilo Killip4434 days ago
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LN-CC's Spring/Summer 2014 Lookbook Was Shot in a Marble Quarry Because It Is That Damn Luxe

LN-CC's spring/summer 2014 lookbook is here to showcase the shop's advanced-level gear.

James Harris4471 days ago
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LN-CC Gets the Exclusive on Nicomede Talaverna's Futuristic Collection and Also Adds His Collab With Eastpak

Nicomede Talaverna's first menswear collection and collaboration with Eastpak is now available at LN-CC.

Teofilo Killip4490 days ago
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LN-CC's "GIF Guide" Is the First Gift Guide Ever That Isn't Lame as Sh*t

Putting a twist on the annual list of things of must cop.

Teofilo Killip4616 days ago
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LN-CC's Fall/Winter Sale Makes it Easier to Take a Few More Style Risks

Don't make high prices the excuse for not trying out anything new this time.

Teofilo Killip4619 days ago
Style

The New LN-CC Lookbook Shows How You Probably Want to Dress

Includes Dries Van Noten, Rick Owens, Damir Doma, Yohji Yamamoto and Raf Simons.

James Harris4624 days ago
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LN-CC's New Lookbook Shows You How to Drag Your Fur On The Floor

Inject your wardrobe with some unfamiliar silhouettes.

Teofilo Killip4693 days ago
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Damir Doma Digs Into Its Archives and Re-Issues 50 Pieces for LN-CC

Fans of the cult-favorite brand, rejoice!

James Harris4753 days ago

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