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One of the best parts of a holiday weekend are the gigs we go see. Why? DJs bring their A+ game, and hit us with a batch of goodies, including remixes of cuts we know, reinterpreted for the right now. Being that we're in the middle of a long holiday weekend, we need something left of the norm. Thankfully, some of our favorite producers sorted out gems for us this holiday season.
khrisd

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Steve "Silk" Hurley ft. Sharon Pass - "The Word Is Love (Tommie Sunshine & Live City Remix)"

Out today on S&S is a remix pack featuring many different takes on Steve "Silk" Hurley's "The Word is Love," Out today on S&S is a remix pack featuring many different takes on Steve "Silk" Hurley's "The Word is Love," featuring this remix from Tommie Sunshine and Live City, which Tommie says is the first time they worked together on music. It sounds like it was a match made in heaven, as their electro house rework has the right amount of bounce to it, which Tommie credits TJR for inspiring.

khrisd4765 days ago
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Music

Mt. Eden - "Sierra Leone (Tommie Sunshine & Live City Remix)"

Preview @TommieSunshine and @itsLiveCity's massive remix of "Sierra Leone" by @MtEdenOfficial. http://bit.ly/Z5seqx

khrisd4834 days ago

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