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Latest Stories
Music
Cardi B Admits Celibacy Tour Faux Pas, Says She 'Went Back to Some Bullsh*t'
The rapper copped to having a romantic stumble following her record-breaking Little Miss Drama tour, but said she left the situation fast.
Will Lavin4 minutes ago