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Music Links Of The Day 5/25/2012
Chief Keef talks major labels, a program puts troubled young people in the studio, and 12 of the best singles of the year.
Music Links of The Day 1/17/2012
Suge Knight's photographer has the last laugh, 7 WTF rapper endorsements, and Obama's wish list of celeb supporters.
Music Links of The Day 12/14/2011
Consequence of Sound's band of the year, discussing British pop music, and nine gifts for the music lover in your life.
Music Links of The Day 12/13/2011
50 Cent's departure from pop, Rihanna vs. Beyonce, and Tony Bennett's nude drawing of Lady Gaga.
Music Links of The Day 12/12/2011
Waka Flocka's new ad-lib, a list of electonic dance music's best artists of 2011, and a 13-year-old girl recaps Jingle Ball.
Music Links of The Day 12/9/2011
Jeezy speaks on beef, one list of the best songs of the year, and Karen O. reveals she's married.
Music Links of The Day 12/8/2011
50 Cent is writing an exercise book, Pitchfork rips apart the Mac Miller album, and Pigeons & Planes gets a redesign.
Music Links of The Day 12/7/2011
Thom Yorke occupies London, a conversation with Jay-Z at Pizzeria Uno in 1996, and RZA introduces an app.
Music Links of The Day 12/6/2011
Lana Del Ray gets called awkward, Jeezy talks about being emo, and 50 Cent compares DJ Pauly D to DJ Drama.
Music Links of The Day 12/5/2011
Amy Winehouse's best rap collabos, LMFAO's questionable manliness, and the top stories of 2011.
Music Links of The Day 12/2/2011
Hip-hop before the internet, the worst videos ever, and opinions on the Childish Gambino album.
Music Links of The Day 12/1/2011
The funniest music videos of 2011, some Big KRIT news, and lots of thoughts on the Grammy nominations.
Music Links of The Day 11/30/2011
The greatest love songs of the 2000s, predictions for Lil B's next song title, and the top 15 cult acts.
Music Links of The Day 11/29/2011
An update on Waka Flocka, a timeline of hip-hop and indie rock, and an interview with Michael Stipe of R.E.M.
Music Links of The Day 11/28/2011
A list of the best live albums, a look at T-Pain's new toy, and a recap of Frank Ocean's first show in NYC.
Music Links of The Day 11/23/2011
The 100 best guitarists, a recap of a Kanye and Jay-Z show, and a look into the Night Slugs label.
Music Links of The Day 11/22/2011
Too Short is not dead, Yelawolf's album gets broken down by the numbers, and Asher Roth speaks on signing to Def Jam.
Music Links of The Day 11/21/2011
A look into the Illuminati theories, a celebration of DIY rap, and an interview with Common.