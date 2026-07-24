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Painfully beautiful.Doug Sibor
Cleats, helmets, pads—and not much else.Complex
Sports
Wait, Is IShowSpeed Really the Reason Messi Missed Penalty Shot? A Kinda Thorough Investigation
"I distracted Messi!" Speed, who is decidedly not a Messi fan, told fans.Trace William Cowen
Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr. stars in LEGO Editions alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappé, in a World Cup-themed campaign ahead of 2026’s showdown. Complex UK caught up with him to discuss his LEGO set and World Cup ambitions.Jude Yawson