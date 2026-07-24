Lindy Waters III

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Latest Stories

Jacob Tobey, in a light gray suit, smiles in an empty sports arena with "Spurs" on the display in the background.
Sports

Spurs Fire Play-by-Play Announcer Jacob Tobey After Accusations of Affair With Player's Sister

Tobey was fired after his girlfriend made the accusations online.

Joe Price16 days ago

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