Lil Mouse

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Music

Watch Shy Glizzy's "John Wall" Video f/ Lil Mouse and John Wall

Glizzy's new mixtape, "Law 3," drops next week.

Zach Frydenlund4262 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Seven Shot at Lil Mouse/King Samson Performance in Chicago

All are listed in stable condition.

Sam Weiss4878 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Video: DJ Victoriouz f/ Lil Mouse & Twista "Cash Out"

The 13-year old Lil Mouse joins Chi-Town's legend with some autotune-aided gun talk

Dharmic X4887 days ago
Music

Mixtape: Lil Mouse "Mouse Trap"

Yup, this is real.

Zach Frydenlund4976 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Video: Doe Boy f/ Lil Mouse "Don't Play That"

Nice collaboration from Cleveland and Chicago.

Zach Frydenlund4987 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Video: Lil Mouse f/ Nephew "Respect"

Earn your respect the right way.

Erich Donaldson4998 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Video: Lil Mouse f/ Lil Durk "Katrina"

Straight out of Chi-Town.

Zach Frydenlund5011 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Video: Meet 13-Year-Old Chicago Rapper Lil Mouse's Parents

Lil Mouse introduces us to his life in Chicago.

Eric Diep5033 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Watch 13-Year-Old Rapper Lil Mouse's New Video

Chi-Town's youngest ratchet rapper releases new visuals.

Daniel Isenberg5062 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

13-Year-Old Chicago Rapper Lil Mouse Signs With YMCMB?

Has the Chicago youngster joined the squad?

Andrew Martin5069 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App