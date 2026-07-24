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We're four days removed from the abrupt cancellation of the Moonrise Festival, and we're honestly not sure what to say. With any influx of cash and eyes on the dance music scene, you have to expect woes to move alongside the wins, right? Moonrise's downfall has unfolded via social media at a wild pace, and most of it has been negative... kind of like Baltimore's perception of the EDM scene (which mirrors Wendy Williams' perception), yet Baltimore has a great reason.
khrisd

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