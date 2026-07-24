It's set to be another strong year for British lyricism.Joseph JP Patterson
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With the recent explosion of trap and twerk, it seems no one (including us!) can shut up about the marriage of hip-hop and dance music, with rock beinjakel
Disco has been one of the more despised forms of music in history, which is odd considering that it was the starting point for two of the most popularkhrisd
We're four days removed from the abrupt cancellation of the Moonrise Festival, and we're honestly not sure what to say. With any influx of cash and eyes on the dance music scene, you have to expect woes to move alongside the wins, right? Moonrise's downfall has unfolded via social media at a wild pace, and most of it has been negative... kind of like Baltimore's perception of the EDM scene (which mirrors Wendy Williams' perception), yet Baltimore has a great reason.khrisd