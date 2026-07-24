Light Yagami

Light Yagami is the protagonist of the anime and manga series *Death Note*, created by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata in 2003. A top-ranking high school student, Light acquires a supernatural notebook that allows him to kill anyone by writing their name, which he uses to impose his vision of justice. His transformation from idealistic youth to calculating antihero shapes the series’ intense psychological thriller. Fans return to Light’s story because of his intricate mind games and moral ambiguity, especially in his rivalry with the equally brilliant detective L. His strategic use of the Death Note to manipulate allies and enemies alike highlights themes of power and corruption, making him a landmark character in anime focused on intellectual conflict and ethical dilemmas.

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