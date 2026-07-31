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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
"Life After Beth" Stars Aubrey Plaza and Dane DeHaan Discuss the Zombie Apocalypse and Throwing Down With Anna Kendrick
The stars of "Life After Beth" discuss their hilarious new zombie rom-com. Er, zom-com.
Tara Aquino4368 days ago
Pop Culture
Exclusive Poster: Aubrey Plaza Transcends Death in "Life After Beth"
The odd comedy "Life After Beth" has an odd, funny poster, showing Dane DeHaan standing with Aubrey Plaza... with a stove strapped to her back.
Andrew Gruttadaro4368 days ago
Pop Culture
Permanent Midnight: Aubrey Plaza and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Get Weird at Montreal's Fantasia Film Festival
New genre movies from Aubrey Plaza and Mary Elizabeth Winstead highlight the 2014 Fantasia International Film Festival's opening week.
MattBarone4389 days ago