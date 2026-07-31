A Kentucky school district issued an apology after photos appearing to show students giving lap dances to faculty members were posted to Facebook.Joe Price
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Jack Harlow and Bryson Tiller both rep Louisville, Kentucky and have collaborated in the past. As it turns out, the two had also discussed a joint project.Joe Price
Brady arrived to the 2021 Kentucky Derby sporting a sleek suit, some shiny spectacles, and a broad-rimmed hat. Here are the best Twitter reactions to the outfitBrad Callas
Nothing this Trump-lover says makes sense, but he hit a new high with a bizarrely unrealistic anecdote about toking up in Kentucky and waking up in Kenya.Trace William Cowen