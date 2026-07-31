One race weekend in Miami was enough to convert an American sports fan into a F1 lifer.Douglas Jase
Featured
Here's a closer look at some of the biggest stars who opted to skip the 2026 Met Gala.Trace William Cowen
Ahead of the 2026 Met Gala, take a trip down memory lane at all the best red carpet moments that left an indelible mark on fashion history.Maya Kotomori
Lando Norris won the 2025 Drivers’ Championship but is he F1’s top driver? From legends Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to upstarts like Kimi Antonelli, here’s how all 22 drivers stack up.Andrew Lawrence