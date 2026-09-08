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Robert Pattinson
Pop Culture

Robert Pattinson Says 'Transformers' Defined 2000s Movies

The actor crowned the 2007 movie as the decade's defining film during an A24 x Letterboxd chat with 'Primetime' director Lance Oppenheim.

Trey Alston34 minutes ago

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