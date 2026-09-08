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Latest Stories
Life
Attorneys Say Christa Pike Is Awake and Speaking Almost a Week After Botched Execution
The Tennessee death row prisoner survived two rounds of lethal injection on Sept. 30 and remains handcuffed to a hospital bed with severe damage to both arms, her legal team said Tuesday.
Trey Alston2 hours ago