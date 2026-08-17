From Robert Eggers' newest film 'The Northman' to the next Sony Pictures Spiderman spinoff 'Morbius,' these are the best new movies in theaters for April 2022.Andy Herrera
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What to Watch This Week: 'The Adam Project,' 'Bust Down,' Zoë Kravitz Hosting 'SNL' & More
Our picks for the best new movies & shows for March 11-13. From Netflix's 'The Adam Project,' to Peacock's 'Bust Down,' Zoë Kravitz on 'SNL' and more.Karla Rodriguez
Robert Pattinson becomes the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' procedural full of quirky crime lords, riddles, and Gotham City on fire. This is 'The Batman'.William Goodman
Zoë Kravitz takes on the role of Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, in the upcoming 'The Batman,' and the new trailer showcases her in a variety of scenes.Brenton Blanchet