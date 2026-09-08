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Latest Stories
Life
Watch Competitive Eater Leah Shutkever Reclaim World Record for Fastest Time to Eat a Burrito
The British competitive eater beat her own 2022 mark by 1.6 seconds at Guinness World Records HQ in London, and picked up two more titles the same day.
Mark Elibert5 hours ago