Leah Shutkever

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Leah Shutkever in a blue outfit, smiling and raising her fist, sits at a table with a tray, surrounded by a crowd and greenery.
Life

Watch Competitive Eater Leah Shutkever Reclaim World Record for Fastest Time to Eat a Burrito

The British competitive eater beat her own 2022 mark by 1.6 seconds at Guinness World Records HQ in London, and picked up two more titles the same day.

Mark Elibert5 hours ago

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