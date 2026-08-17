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We all know our favorite stars are rich, but just how much bank do they bring in? The paychecks of our favorite TV actors in particular tend to shock us. Without further ado, here are the 20 highest paid TV actors currently, based on salary estimate, outside endorsement deals, and other work.
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