Opinion: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ depicted the New York drill scene in a new episode, and it’s full of harmful anti-rap stereotypes and propaganda.Andre Gee
Featured
In Thursday's episode of 'Law & Order: SUV,' Ice-T's Det. Fin Tutuola provides a quick breakdown of the subgenre while investigating a triple homicide.Joshua Espinoza
We all know our favorite stars are rich, but just how much bank do they bring in? The paychecks of our favorite TV actors in particular tend to shock us. Without further ado, here are the 20 highest paid TV actors currently, based on salary estimate, outside endorsement deals, and other work.juliarp
In honor of the 15 year anniversary of 'The Wire,' we're digging through the carcasses of #peaktv to find the television shows that have got the closest to 'The Wire's glory.Ross Scarano